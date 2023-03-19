Zambia, Angola reaffirm commitment to cementing cooperation

Zambia and Angola on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their cooperation in various sectors of the economies of the two countries.

The commitment was reaffirmed when Zambian Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi held talks with outgoing Angolan Ambassador to Zambia Azevedo Francisco, who paid a courtesy call to Milupi.

The minister said the two countries have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations which have resulted in the signing of memoranda of understanding in various sectors, according to a statement.

Zambia remains resolute to construct a road to connect the two countries to ensure that there was good road connectivity between the two countries, said the Zambian official.

The Angolan envoy said various exchange programs being implemented between the two countries prove that the bilateral relations have risen to another level.

He said an exchange program in medical personnel was expected to commence this year while the Angolan Airlines will start flights into Lusaka, the Zambian capital, next month.

According to him, the state visit undertaken by President Hakainde Hichilema to Angola recently underpins the importance attached to the bilateral ties between the two governments.