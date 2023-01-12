Zambia, Angola to sign infrastructure development agreement

Zambia and Angola are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on enhancing cooperation in infrastructure development, a senior government official has said.

Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said the MOU will be among the agreements to be signed during President Hakainde Hichilema’s state visit to Angola on Wednesday.

He said Tuesday that the Zambian president will hold talks with his Angolan counterpart, Joao Lourenco, on key issues of infrastructure development pertaining to road, rail, and air connectivity as well as energy.

Hichilema will also tour key infrastructure projects in Angola such as the Lobito Port, the Benguela Railway Company, and the Lobito Petroleum Refinery, Kakubo added.

“There are critical infrastructure projects of benefits to both countries as they will contribute towards the free movement of goods and services between Zambia and Angola as well as provide a possible alternative source of petroleum products for Zambia within close geographical proximity,” he said.

According to him, the government will continue to maximize on the untapped opportunities for trade and investment as well as tourism within the southern African region and the whole of Africa.

Kakubo said the Zambian president's continued engagements with key strategic partners like Angola are part of the government's ongoing initiative to maximize bilateral relations with neighbors in order to contribute to rebuilding the country's economy, creating jobs, and improving people's living standards.