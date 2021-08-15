Zambia announces reopening of all schools amid dip in COVID-19 cases

The Zambian government on Saturday announced the reopening of the remaining classes following a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The remaining classes will reopen on Aug. 23 following the reopening of examination classes on Aug. 5.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said the government has decided to reopen all classes following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He said, however, inspections and certifications of schools by education and health authorities will be intensified and all schools found not complying will be closed.

He also said in a release that universities and other higher learning institutions will also be opened on the same date.

According to him, anti-COVID-19 measures currently in place will be reviewed on Aug. 20.

The government will continue monitoring the situation, said the official, who urged members of the public to continue adhering to preventive guidelines.

Zambia’s cumulative COVID-19 cases currently stand at 202,078, while total deaths stand at 3,521. Enditem