Zambia approves accession to protocol on promoting human rights

Zambia’s cabinet has approved the country’s accession to a protocol that promotes and protects human rights and basic freedoms, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said the cabinet has approved the accession of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human Rights and People’s Rights.

She said that the decision paves the way for Zambia to sign the declaration of the protocol in order to reinforce the country’s commitment to enhancing the protection of human and people’s rights.

“This will also ensure greater responsibility by the State for any action taken to respect and protect human rights,” she said in a statement.

According to the statement, the protocol was adopted on June 9, 1998, and came into force on January 25, 2004. Enditem