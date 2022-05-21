Zambia assures public of adequate COVID-19 vaccines

The Zambian government on Friday assured that the country has enough COVID-19 vaccines to cater to all the eligible population.

Charles Milupi, the acting minister of Health, said the country has enough vaccine stocks as the government has continued to receive vaccines from cooperating partners.

“I know that in certain settings there have been concerns over whether we have enough vaccines to administer to all the eligible people. I am happy to indicate that we have continued to receive more vaccines to ensure everyone eligible has access,” he said during a COVID-19 update press briefing, noting that the donation of 2,570,400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the governments of Germany, Italy and Croatia on May 19, 2022 under the COVAX facility has boosted the vaccine stocks in the country.

Last week, the government relaunched the COVID-19 vaccination program in its endeavor to ensure that the targeted 70 percent of the eligible population would have been vaccinated by July this year.

According to the minister, the vaccination program has gained momentum since the relaunch due to concerted efforts from various stakeholders, adding that attaining 70 percent coverage will provide herd immunity.

Zambia initially launched the vaccination program in April last year but the response has not been encouraging with less than 30 percent of the eligible population vaccinated so far. Enditem