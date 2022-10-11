Zambia, Ban Ki-moon Center sign agreement to support smallholder farmers in climate change adaptation

Zambia and the Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening efforts to support about 1.5 million smallholder farmers in climate adaptation.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during an online ceremony by Zambia’s Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Njovu and Monika Froehler, the chief executive officer of the Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens, according to a press release by the Zambian government.

It will seek to strengthen opportunities for cooperation and collaboration on adaptation to climate change in the agricultural sector with a focus on smallholder farmers as well as the concept of global citizenship and empowerment of youth and women, read the release.

The Zambian official said smallholder farmers need political and financial support to fight the adverse impacts of climate change and build their adaptive capacities, adding that it was the government’s desire to prioritize the interest of smallholder farmers as they were key players in the country’s current and future food systems.

The agreement will also be used as a platform to exchange information and consultations to identify additional areas of collaboration.

The Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens is an organization founded by the former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Its mission is to foster leadership for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Club agreement by inspiring current decision-makers and the generation of change-makers. Enditem