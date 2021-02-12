Zambia has banned the importation of onions and potatoes from outside the country, a government official said Thursday.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo said there was no need to import the two products because the country had enough of them to meet national demand.

He said in a release that the decision was arrived at following consultations with various stakeholders.

“This in line with the presidential directive to prioritize and promote consumption of locally produced fruits and vegetables,” he said.

Local producers have raised concerns that South African chain stores shun buying local products but prefer importing the same from outside.