Zambia begin flying its citizens from Israel

Zambia has started evacuating its citizens from Israel following instability caused by fighting between Israeli forces and the Hamas militant group, the Zambian foreign affairs ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said it conducted a process of identifying the actual physical location of all Zambians known to be living in Israel, which revealed that there were 172 out of whom 143 were students and the rest diplomats and other residents.

Stanley Kakubo, the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said so far 77 out of 172 Zambians found living in Israel after a physical identification have arrived in Zambia, with 72 of them being students.

“For those who have chosen to remain in Israel, be rest assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will maintain close collaboration with the embassy and the Israel Foreign Ministry, and stands ready to take any necessary actions that will ensure their continued welfare and safety,” he said in a ministerial statement in parliament.

He, however, confirmed that there have been no Zambian casualties in the conflict.