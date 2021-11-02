Zambia calls for concerted efforts to tackle youth challenges in Africa

Zambia on Monday joined other African countries in commemorating this year’s African Youth Day with the government calling for concerted efforts from all countries to tackle pressing challenges affecting the young people.

To mark the day, the country held a Youth Conference under the theme “Raising a new generation of informed, empowered and knowledge-driven African youth”.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu said there was no doubt that young people on the continent face daunting challenges hindering them from fully participating in the development agenda.

He named some of the challenges as limited access to education, lack of employment opportunities as well as limited access to local markets which hinder young people’s entrepreneurial spirits.

According to him, it was imperative for African countries to realize that young people have the potential to contribute meaningfully to the development of the continent and commended the African Union (AU) for coming up with various initiatives aimed at uplifting the welfare of young people.

He called on countries to support the various AU initiatives that allow young people to be integral members of development.

The Zambian minister said the AU’s 1 million by 2021 initiative was a great effort by the continental body to provide opportunities for youth in the areas of education, employment, entrepreneurship and engagement, adding that there was a need for constant engagement by all stakeholders. Enditem