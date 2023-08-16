Zambia calls for enhanced partnership to tackle antimicrobial resistant germs in Africa

The Zambian government on Monday called for enhanced partnerships to tackle drug resistance germs which are becoming a growing problem in Africa.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said a sustained global and national response is essential in tackling the emergency of drug resistance, and this requires the efforts of all stakeholders.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the overuse and misuse of various medicines have led to the emergence of antimicrobial-resistant germs that are difficult to treat. This has resulted in longer hospital stays, higher healthcare costs, and increased death,” she said at the start of the ReAct Africa-South annual conference in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

The two-day conference was held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: Advancing one health antimicrobial resistance national action plan implementation in Africa.”

According to her, the rise in antimicrobial resistance is not only making infections harder to treat but also increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illnesses and death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared antimicrobial resistance as one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity, said the official, noting that 1.3 million deaths were directly caused by bacterial antimicrobial resistance worldwide in 2019.

The minister also warned that humans, animals and plants share many similar germs which need to be combated and prevented at the national, regional and global levels, adding that the spread of one anti-microbial-resistant germ in one sector has the potential to spread to humans and the environment.

Zambia has developed a multisectoral national action plan in line with the decision adopted by the World Health Assembly in 2015, which adopted a global action plan to counter antimicrobial resistance.