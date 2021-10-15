Zambia calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

The Zambian government on Thursday called for increased equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines by African countries if the continent wants to reach the target of vaccinating 60 percent of the population.

Stanley Kakuko, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations said the current level of vaccine uptake on the continent leaves much to be desired and call for increased support.

The Zambian minister was speaking on the sidelines of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, according to a release from the Zambian embassy in Ethiopia.

He said equitable distribution of vaccines will help AU member states to achieve the envisaged vaccination of 60 percent of the African population.

According to him, many African countries, including Zambia, have not recorded high vaccination rates and attributed this to lack of adequate information and myths associated with the vaccines.

Zambia, he said, was in support of calls for African countries to start producing vaccines, adding that the pandemic has awakened Africa’s need not to depend on cooperating partners but find pragmatic means of tackling challenges.

The pandemic, he said, has affected many sectors of African economies hence the need to maximize vaccination in order to revert to normal ways of doing business.