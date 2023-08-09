Zambia calls for more investments in animal vaccines

The Zambian government has called on both local and foreign investors to establish production plants for animal vaccines in the country to help respond to the outbreak of livestock diseases.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Makozo Chikote said Tuesday that the availability and supply of vaccines are the key to growing Zambia’s national herd. “We are set to end shortages of animal vaccines to grow our national herd in Zambia.”

Talking about the population of livestock in the country, Chikote said the country is striving to increase the herd from 4.6 million head at present while urging local and foreign investors to invest in livestock production to help grow the national food basket.