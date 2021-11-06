Zambia calls for strengthened global partnership to accelerate climate financing

Zambia has called for strengthened global partnerships and renewed commitment to accelerate climate finance, a government official said on Friday.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Njovu said accelerating financing efforts on climate, land and biodiversity was critical to ensure the achievement of a green economy.

While revealing that Zambia has made strides in addressing issues of climate change, biodiversity and tackling land degradation, the Zambian minister said the country was being constrained due to lack of adequate financing.

Zambia, he said, has set ambitious targets on climate change.

“However, we are constrained to achieve most of these targets in time due to inadequate financial resources, making it difficult for us to make our fair contribution to global efforts in addressing these multiple challenges,” he said during the ongoing 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, according to a release.

According to him, Zambia recently revised and updated its Nationally Determined Contribution which embodies efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Enditem