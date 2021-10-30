Zambia clinches US$11 million export deals during DRC trade mission

Zambian enterprises that recently undertook a trade mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recorded export deals worth 11 million U.S. dollars and trade leads worth 46.9 million dollars, Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) said on Friday.

Last week, 54 Zambian enterprises undertook a three-day trade mission aimed at securing markets for their products in the DRC.

The ZDA said in a press release that the deals involve goods such as agricultural products, garments, treated wooden poles, cooking oil, safety boots, and beverages.

“The results of the trade mission to the DRC confirm our long held view that DRC is Zambia’s number one market for non-traditional exports,” acting ZDA Director-General Albert Halwampa said. “These results are a further testimony that both large companies and small and medium enterprises can earn foreign exchange and thereby significantly create jobs and wealth for Zambians.”

He said the agency will follow up on the trade leads to ensure that they translate into export transactions. Enditem