Zambia committed to advancing Africa’s development agenda

Rose Sakala, Zambia’s new ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union (AU), said Wednesday that Zambia is committed to promoting the ideals of advancing Africa’s development agenda through active participation in programs and projects.

In remarks delivered when she presented her letters of credence to AU Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Zambian envoy said the country firmly believes in Africa’s integration programs and is forging bilateral partnerships as a means to exploit the opportunities existing in the regional value chains, according to a statement.

Zambia will actively play a role in the work of the AU by hosting some of the continental body’s agencies and other supporting infrastructure in the country as well as being available to host conferences and meetings due to the state-of-the-art conference facilities and other supporting infrastructure, she said.

She further applauded the AU’s efforts toward peace and security on the continent, stating the importance of building on the values anchored on the vision of the founding fathers.

Faki commended Zambia for hosting the mid-year coordinating meeting in July last year and its contribution to the AU. He described Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema as a selfless leader committed to uplifting not only the economic standards of Zambia but Africa as a whole.

The AUC chairperson said the Zambian president’s speech in Paris at the just-ended summit for a new global financing pact has given hope to many African countries in resolving the debt challenges affecting many African countries. Enditem