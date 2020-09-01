Players in Zambia’s financial sector have embarked on a survey aimed at establishing the access to financial services in the country, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The 2020 FinScope Survey is the fourth time the survey is being conducted, to obtain information on the demand, access, use and behaviour towards financial services by the adult population.

In a statement, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) said the survey, which was undertaken over a 3-5 years cycle, will run from September 1 to September 21, 2020.

The last survey was conducted in 2015.

According to the statement, the purpose of the survey was to assess measures of financial inclusion, assess the financial health of the adult population and measure the progress that has so far been made in the implementation of the national financial inclusion strategy of 2017-2022 launched in 2017.

A sample of 12,990 households will be selected across the country, targeting adults who are aged 16 years and above, it added.