A senior management official at the Zambia Airport Corporation Limited in Chongwe, a town in Lusaka Province of Zambia on Wednesday commended a Chinese construction company for speedy work in the construction of an airport terminal building at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).

Zambia Airport Corporation Limited (ZACL), acting managing director, Ariel Phiri described the work by China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation as impressive. He disclosed that the works were at 98 percent of completion.

To him, this was gratifying because the contractor had shown that it was committed to meeting the set deadline. He revealed that the project was scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

He disclosed that the Zambian government contracted the Chinese firm to construct a new terminal building that was meant to modernize and expand the current infrastructure at the biggest international airport in the country.

He said that the expansion of the airport was in line with the Zambian National Transport Policy (NTP) whose aim was to create an efficient, safe and modern aviation facility that meets international standards. He was therefore pleased that the Chinese company was not just on schedule, but had also exhibited quality performance.

According to him, the airport terminal would help the company to realize the country’s goal of making Zambia a key transport hub in the region. Enditem