Zambia, Czech seek enhanced cooperation

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday held talks with visiting Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, where they expressed commitment to enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

The Zambian president called for strengthened relations in investment and trade between the two countries.

He said there was a need to promote public-private ventures in technology, agriculture mechanization and value addition for both the local and international markets. He appreciated the support rendered by the Czech Republic over the years in various sectors of the economy but stressed that there was a need to take advantage of the opportunities that the two countries offer.

The Czech minister commended Zambia for being a reliable partner in the southern African region.

While acknowledging the cooperation that has existed between the two countries, he noted that there was a need for the cooperation to be extended to the private sector. He said he has come with a business delegation in order to explore business opportunities in Zambia. Enditem