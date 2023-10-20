Zambia deports 86 illegal immigrants

Zambia has removed 86 illegal immigrants from the country after they had served their sentences for illegal entry and illegal stay, an immigration spokesperson said Friday.

Namati Nshinka, the Immigration Department spokesperson, said in a statement that 61 illegal immigrants were removed from Lusaka, the country’s capital, on Oct. 13 while 25 others were removed from the northern town of Kasama on Oct. 12, bringing the number of illegal immigrants removed from the country between Oct. 10-18 to 132.

He further said immigration authorities also secured the convictions of 70 illegal immigrants and refused entry to 32 foreign nationals for failing to meet entry requirements into Zambia during the same period.

Meanwhile, the immigration authorities in northern Zambia’s Mpika district have detained 30 illegal immigrants found in a container truck that was carrying cooking oil.

The authorities have also arrested a Tanzanian national for aiding and abetting the illegal immigrants suspected to be Ethiopians.

The immigration spokesperson said the incident occurred on Oct. 13 after police officers intercepted a truck and upon inspection discovered the illegal immigrants between 20 and 29 years of age hidden in the truck.

All the suspects have been detained awaiting prosecution while a seizure notice for the truck has been issued, according to the spokesperson.