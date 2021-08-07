Zambia dismisses reports of planning to shut down internet ahead of polls

The Zambian government on Friday dismissed the reports that it plans to shut down the internet ahead of next week’s general elections.

Amos Malupenga, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services said the reports were malicious propaganda that should be dismissed with contempt.

“This information is false and is calculated to cause alarm among the peace-loving Zambians,” he said in a release.

He added that the government was committed to the free flow of information even during the election period and urged all law-abiding citizens to continue using the internet and other social media platforms responsibly and in conformity with the provision of law.

Zambia will hold general elections on Aug. 12 in which incumbent President Edgar Lungu faces challenge from opposition contender Hakainde Hichilema of the main opposition United Party for National Development. Enditem