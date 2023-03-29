Zambia, DRC urged to upgrade infrastructure in border regions to improve transport

Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) should strengthen infrastructure development in border regions for easy movement of goods in the Southern African Development Community, a senior official of a commerce body has said.

Chililabombwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nelson Musonda said there is a need for the two African countries to consider infrastructure development as a priority for improved transport systems between the two nations.

Musonda cited three border posts with Zambia and DRC, namely Kasumbalesa, Kipushi, and Mokambo, as the boundaries that require uplifting of the road network to ease traffic flow.

Currently, there is congestion at the Kasumbalesa border with truck drivers coming from Tanzania, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Botswana spending several days before crossing into the DRC.

Musonda said Zambia and the DRC should be regional hubs for the Southern African region through enhanced infrastructure development.

“Movement of goods to and from DRC should be flawless to ensure free flow of goods between Zambia and DRC as well as Eastern and Southern African regions,” he said. Enditem