Zambia, EU advance partnership in forest conservation

Zambia and the European Union (EU) are taking action in forest conservation in a bid to achieve sustainable development, a senior official said Friday.

The partnership between the two sides provides an integrated approach that will create a lasting impact on the environment, economy and the well-being of the citizens in Zambia, said Douty Chibamba, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment of Zambia.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen signed a memorandum of understanding on forest conservation last year.

The objectives of the partnership between Zambia and the EU will go a long way in addressing challenges related to deforestation, forest degradation and loss of biodiversity, Chibamba said.

“Despite efforts toward reduction in deforestation rates, the increasing demands of a rising and urbanizing global population continue to threaten our forests. Therefore, initiatives like the EU-Zambia partnership are not only essential for our nation but are also in line with our commitments to international agendas,” he said at a meeting on the bilateral cooperation held in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

Chibamba said Zambia’s annual deforestation rate of about 276,000 hectares poses serious environmental, socioeconomic and human development concerns, affecting water availability, soil health, carbon storage and biodiversity.

Matthias Reusing, acting head of cooperation at the EU delegation in Zambia, said the development of the partnership demonstrates the longstanding relations between Zambia and European countries.