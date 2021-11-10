Zambia evacuates citizens from Ethiopia following insecurity

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said on Tuesday that the government has evacuated citizens from Ethiopia following insecurity in that country.

The Zambian president said he has ordered the evacuation of the citizens and thanked the Ethiopian government for their cooperation in the operation.

“We pray that the conflict in Ethiopia is resolved as soon as possible,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

He has since called on the African Union and the United Nations to work with the Ethiopian authorities to quickly address the situation, adding that Zambia will fully remain engaged on the matter as a conflict-free Africa was good for everyone. Enditem