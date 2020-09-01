The Zambian government said on Tuesday that it is expanding the number of testing centers across the country in order to determine the exact extent of the pandemic.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said testing centers are being expanded in all the provinces of the country as part of efforts to ramp up testing and screening of people.

In remarks delivered during a COVID-19 update press briefing, the Zambian minister noted that President Edgar Lungu was concerned at the rapid spread and severity of the disease in the country.

According to the ministry, the elderly people and those with other diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure are at risk of contracting the disease, hence the need to ensure extra care for such people

.

The country has so far conducted 117,761 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 284 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative cases to 12,381. The death toll reached 290.

The recovery count rose to 11,479 after another 10 patients were discharged from various isolation centers.