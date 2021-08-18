Zambia faces hung parliament following general elections

Zambia’s general elections held last week has resulted in the country having a hung parliament, with neither of the country’s two major parties having absolute majority, an expert said on Tuesday.

According to a list of elected lawmakers after the Aug. 12 polls, the United Party for National Development (UPND) managed to get 81 seats while the Patriotic Front (PF) got 63 seats.

Ten seats have gone to independent lawmakers and one seat to the Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) while one seat was vacant following the resignation of one lawmaker from the PF who has joined the UPND.

Macdonald Chipenzi, Executive Director of the Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative said the hung parliament entails that the ruling party will have problems in making constitutional amendments which requires two-third majority.

He however said in an interview that the ruling party will need to engage in negotiating skills with the independent lawmakers and some opposition lawmakers in order to make constitutional amendments.

He said passing of bills will not be a problem as this requires simple majority.

“We have gone to the way the old parliament was in which we did not have any party with absolute majority. This means that to amend the constitution requires negotiation skills to win the independents and opposition PF MPs (Members of Parliament),” he said. Enditem