Zambia, Germany sign financing grant agreements for renewable, water development

Zambia and Germany on Tuesday signed financing grant agreements for the development of renewable energy and improvement of water and sanitation services in selected towns.

The grants, totaling 35.8 million euros (about 39.57 million U.S. dollars), will go toward investment in renewable energy projects, improvement of urban water and sanitation supply in Chipata, the capital of the Eastern Province, Zambia, as well as management of water resources and sanitation for medium-sized towns.

The funds, to be provided through the KfW Development Bank, a German bank, will add an additional 220 megawatts of electricity to the national grid of Zambia.

Situmbeko Musokotwane, minister of Zambia’s Finance and National Planning, said the projects were well aligned with the country’s development aspirations aimed at contributing to economic transformation and job creation for the next five years.

He said the funds to the energy sector will see Germany helping Zambia increase electricity generation capacity to meet ever-increasing demand through the Global Energy Transfer Feed-in Tariff program (Get Fit Zambia) project.

“The project will also provide an opportunity to the independent power producers to participate in the electricity generation investments and hence contribute to employment creation and poverty alleviation,” he said.

According to him, the support to the water sector will focus on investing in water resource development and management to meet the rising demand and productive use of water.

Bernhard Traunter, the head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Zambia, said the grants will contribute to the development of Zambia’s energy and water sectors.

He said the support was in line with Zambia's economic transformation agenda as energy was critical to economic development. "Our joint GET Fit program is indeed very timely to address the needs for transparent procurement of more renewable energy via private sector participation," he said.