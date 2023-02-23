Zambia governing party says it will not shield corrupt supporters from prosecution

Zambia’s governing party on Wednesday warned that it will not shield any of its supporters found engaging in corrupt activities from facing the law.

On Tuesday, the police arrested a deputy permanent secretary for Luapula Province and two district commissioners in the same province for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

This follows the impounding of a truck carrying sugilite mineral ore suspected to have been illegally mined without a license. Eight other people, including some police officers, have also been arrested in connection with the same offense.

People affiliated with the party and found engaging in any corrupt activities will face the law and will not be protected, Cornelius Mweetwa, spokesperson of the governing United Party for National Development, told journalists during a press briefing.

He said the arrest of the trio was a clear indication that the governing party was serious about upholding the rule of law and an indication of the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

According to him, the government has put in place clear guidelines for people wishing to venture into mining operations, adding that it was a pity that officials were using shortcuts instead of applying for mining licenses.

The police said the three government officials have been arrested and charged with the offense of conveying property suspected to be stolen and carrying out mining operations without a license.

Danny Mwale, the deputy police public relations officer, said the trio has since been released on bond waiting for a court appearance.