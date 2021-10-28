Zambia government happy over construction progress on multi-functional conference center

The Zambian government on Wednesday expressed happiness over the progress made in the construction of a multi-functional conference center financed by the Chinese government.

Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi said construction works at the conference center that will host the 2022 African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit have reached 60 percent.

The Zambian minister, who was speaking after he inspected the construction site, said he was impressed with the progress made so far, according to a release from the ministry.

He expressed happiness that about 530 local people have so far been employed at the project which started in June 2020 and was being undertaken by China Jiangsu International Economic and Technical Corporation Group.

Four local contractors have also been engaged in line with the government policy that compels foreign firms to give 20 percent of their construction works to local contractors. According to the release, the 23,950 square meters conference center was expected to be completed in April 2022. Enditem