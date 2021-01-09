Zambian government has been urged to consider licensing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a traders association has said.

Samuel Kasongo, welfare health officer for COMESA Traders Association Kasumablesa branch, said there is need to license Sinopharm following other African countries doing so to protect the lives of their people.

“Zambian government will do better if they emulate other African countries to also consider licensing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use,” he said.

With the surge in COVID-19, Kasongo said Zambia should consider certifying the Chinese vaccine as an emergency.

Kasongo said in an interview that China and Zambia will remain united following its long-standing bilateral cooperation hence the need even to quicken accrediting the vaccine from the Asian country.

Zambia has far recorded 25,326 cumulative cases with 441 deaths. Enditem