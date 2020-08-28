A Chinese firm in Zambia’s Chongwe district on Friday thanked the Zambian government for supporting the company in its milling plant construction project.

In an interview, Fredrick Sashi, administrative manager of the Zhong Yang Eco-Agriculture Industry Park, observed that the company had received massive support from the Zambian government in its milling plant project.

He told Xinhua that the company had received positive feedback to its application for tax waivers in the importation of equipment for the milling plan and described the response from the Zambian government as exciting because it would help to expedite the project implementation.

He said that the 3 million U.S. dollars mealie meal and wheat flour milling equipment will be installed in the first phase of the project which will commence as soon as the equipment arrives in the country.

He revealed that the company was compelled to set up the milling plant in order to enhance value addition to its agricultural produce and to create a ready and nearby market for the local farmers.

According to him, the milling plant would create more than 300 jobs, adding that 320 local people were already employed in its wheat section that was growing 4,000 hectares of wheat to feed into the milling plant.

And Chongwe Mayor, Geoffrey Chumbwe said that the Chinese firm had proved that it was an all-round partner in development as evidenced by its massive investment and various donated projects in the community.

He observed that the company had invested heavily into the agriculture sector and had continued to diversify, a move he said was in line with the Zambia government policy on diversification in the agriculture sector.