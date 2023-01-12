Zambia grapples with electricity crisis

Zambian government is discussing solutions to the ongoing electricity crisis, an official said Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya told local media 5FM on a live radio interview that the nation will soon be informed of the outcome of the discussions. He said the Zambian president is concerned with the current 12-hour rotational load-shedding exercise because of the negative effects it has on the economy.

The country’s state-run power utility, Zesco Limited, announced Wednesday a 12-hour daily rotational load-shedding exercise due to a drastic reduction in available water in the Kariba reservoir for electricity generation at Kariba North Bank Power Station.

According to Bwalya, the country has been experiencing problems in power supply over the years due to overdependence on hydro-generated power which is subject to climatic changes.