Zambia holds burial for mine accident victims

Zambian authorities on Monday held a mass burial for victims of a mine accident in Chingola town, Copperbelt Province, where over 30 illegal miners were trapped.

A total of nine bodies out of 11 bodies retrieved so far were buried after identification by family members at the Chingola Central Cemetery. Two other bodies were buried separately last week.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema described the accident as tragic not to be allowed to happen again.

He said after the end of the rescue operation, the government will sit down with all stakeholders to come up with ways to ensure that small-scale mines operate in a safe environment and to avoid future accidents.

Hichilema, who commended all people involved in the rescue operation, promised that the government would not rest until all the trapped miners were found.

“I want to thank all the rescue team that are working day and night to find our colleagues. It is a very tough job, risky job, and delicate job,” he said.

This is the second worst mine accident in Zambia after the accident in 1970 at the Mufulira mine where 89 miners died.