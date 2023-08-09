Zambia improves girls’ education through cooperation with international partners

Girls’ education has been enhanced in Manyinga district in Northwestern province of Zambia, as the southern African country is dedicated to achieving gender equality by 2030.

The district is working with the World Bank to promote the Keeping Girls in School initiative which provides bursaries to secondary school girls from poor households, said Patrick Poho, Manyinga district education board secretary.

Poho told Xinhua that his office has been working with the Ministry of Education and police to curb early pregnancies and marriages in local communities. In 2022, Manyinga district recorded 14 pregnancies in one school.

He said the World Bank program commenced recently in the district is contributing effectively in raising the public awareness of the girls’ education.

Poho said all concerned stakeholders in rural districts are fighting early child marriages and early pregnancies which resulted in girls failing out of school. For example, his office has been using radio programs to tell the local communities about the importance of girls’ education.

Doris Ding’ombe, 26, is the only female councilor in Manyinga district. She said the free education policy adopted by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has reduced early child marriages in Manyinga district.

Ding’ombe said the girls’ education is important as it will increase the female representation in the decision making in the country.