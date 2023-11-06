Zambia increases reserve ratio of commercial banks

Zambia’s central bank on Monday raised the statutory reserve ratio, the rate at which commercial banks keep funds in the central bank, following consistent pressure on the foreign exchange market.

Francis Chipimo, the deputy governor in charge of operations at the Bank of Zambia, said in a circular sent to commercial banks that the statutory reserve ratio has been increased from 11.5 percent to 14.5 percent.

“This measure is aimed at relieving the persistent foreign exchange market pressure to rein in inflation,” he said, adding that it will take effect from Nov. 13.

He stressed that the central bank will continue to closely monitor developments in the macroeconomic environment in general and in the financial market in particular and take appropriate action.

This is the second time the central bank is raising the statutory reserve ratio to curtail volatility in the foreign exchange market, with the first in February.