Zambia kicks off Child Health Week to improve childcare services

Zambia announced on Thursday the commencement of the second round of Child Health Week, scheduled for Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, aimed at raising awareness and improving the provision of child health services.

This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to enhancing health and nutrition for all children under the age of five, considering it a top priority, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said.

“Our government places utmost importance on children’s health as a key aspect of our national development agenda. The well-being of our children is crucial as they represent the future foundation for our country’s progress,” she ssaid.

During this week-long program, the ministry will administer health interventions focusing on promoting healthy child growth and development. These interventions will include providing Vitamin A, deworming tablets, and other services catering to children aged up to 5 years.