Zambia launches blueprint to enhance adolescent healthcare service

Zambian government on Thursday launched a national strategic plan aimed at strengthening the health systems to respond to the health needs of adolescents.

The Adolescent Health Strategy Plan, which runs from 2022 to 2026, also seeks to strengthen multisectoral referral and linkages to respond to the needs of adolescents and those with special needs.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the ministry will partner with various stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the plan.

In remarks delivered during the launch, she said the plan envisages increasing the number of health facilities with functional friendly spaces for adolescents from 964 to 1,550 by 2026 and strengthening the availability and use of strategic information to guide adolescent health program design and implementation.

The plan also seeks to strengthen and sustain partnerships with related sectors to reduce health-related risks for adolescents and optimize the achievement of adolescents’ full potential, she said.

The ministry also launched the National Community Health Strategy, which runs from 2022 to 2026 with objectives including increasing resource mobilization for community health, to ensure a strong commodity supply chain system that serves communities and provision of high-quality health services at household and community levels.

The minister said the launch of the two documents shows the government’s commitment to transforming the healthcare delivery system. Enditem