The Zambian government on Monday launched two communication policies aimed at resolving and widening access to information and promoting a diverse media landscape.

The Media Development and Government Communication policies were anchored on media freedom, pluralism, independence, and safety of journalists.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya said the government was determined to deepen and widen public access to information by promoting the growth of a diverse media landscape in the country.

The policies, she said, were also intended to promote professional standards in the media industry by encouraging media self-regulation.

According to her, the policies also set a stage for the media to grow and contribute to a well-informed citizenry and job and wealth creation.

“The policies are for all players in the media industry and its success will hinge on the support and cooperation of all stakeholders,” she said.

The Zambian minister noted that the media was a strategic sector that requires clear guidelines and guidance which the two policies will provide.

The ministry has placed a high premium on the physical, psychological, and safety of journalists in accordance with internationally laid down standards in the United Nations (UN) Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, she said.