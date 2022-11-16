Zambia launches campaign to tackle traffic corruption

Zambia on Tuesday launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of engaging in corruption by traffic officials and motorists.

The launch of the “No Bribes But Fines” campaign is meant to help tackle the increased levels of corruption on the country’s roads by raising the importance of avoiding paying or receiving bribes.

“The dangers of our corruption on our roads are well known. We have lost lives which could have been preserved had it not been for that erring motorist offering a bribe to an officer to be allowed to proceed when their motor vehicle was not roadworthy,” Jacob Jack Mwiimbu, the minister of Home Affairs and International Security, said during the launch.

The launch, he said, is the start of a new era where corruption by traffic officers and road users will not be tolerated.

According to the findings of the 2019 Zambia Bribe Payers Index, traffic officers were ranked among the top, with a higher likelihood of taking bribes at 40 percent.

The minister has since directed the police to come up with simplified electronic payment platforms for motorists to pay fines instead of using cash which was fueling corruption. Enditem