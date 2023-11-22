Zambia launches electronic tool to enhance healthcare management

Zambia launched an electronic-based tool on Tuesday aimed at enhancing healthcare service management in the country.

The introduction of the enhanced smartcare pro electronic health records system is considered a game-changer that will revolutionize comprehensive electronic healthcare records across all health facilities nationwide, said Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo.

She said that beyond serving as a data collection tool, the system includes an embedded mechanism guiding health workers in patient management. “It uses information provided by our health experts and consultants to assist our health workers. It’s a game-changer in how we manage the healthcare of our citizens.”

Furthermore, the system will aid health authorities in understanding commonly used medications, facilitating improved planning for medical supplies.

Masebo stressed that the system is a comprehensive solution addressing modern healthcare challenges across rural health centers and tertiary hospitals.