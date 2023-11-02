Zambia launches fight against malaria

Zambia on Thursday launched a campaign to distribute 11.5 million insecticide-treated bed nets, which is expected to protect about 19 million people against malaria.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said malaria cases have remained high in the country despite key interventions, which is a cause for concern.

She said Zambia recorded more than 8.4 million malaria cases in 2022, compared to 7.4 million in 2021, representing a 14 percent increase in malaria cases across the country.

The minister, however, said malaria-related deaths reduced to 1,361 in 2022 from 1,498 in 2021.

“Malaria continues to be among the top 10 diseases responsible for hospital visits and admissions in our health facilities,” Masebo said.

The government is committed to the provision of quality health services and implementation of evidence-based malaria interventions, she said, adding that the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan, which runs from 2022 to 2026, emphasizes a malaria-free Zambia.

Masebo also said the ministry intends to spray 895,266 eligible and targeted structures, which will protect more than 3.8 million people from malaria.

She further commended cooperating partners and traditional leaders for their role and commitment to the malaria elimination agenda.