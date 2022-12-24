Zambia launches fourth mobile phone service operator

The fourth mobile phone service operator in Zambia, Beeline Telecoms Limited, launched its operation on Wednesday.

The mobile operator, owned by local people, will be trading as Zedmobile.

During the launch, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati urged the company to foster robust and effective mobile data and voice services as well as drive a network that will ensure digital financial solutions.

Kelvin Hambwezya, the company’s chairman, said it will align its operations to the government’s strategy of driving and promoting innovation and digitalization.

The other three mobile phone service operators in Zambia are South Africa’s MTN, India’s Bharti Airtel, and state-owned Zamtel. Enditem