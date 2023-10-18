Zambia launches guidelines for climate change mitigation activities

Zambia on Tuesday launched guidelines for the submission and evaluation of mitigation activities for climate change, another step aimed at making good on its climate change commitment.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu said the approval of the guidelines for the submission and evaluation of mitigation activities under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement will help unlock opportunities for green investment for Zambia.

“These guidelines strengthen the interim guidelines for handling carbon markets that were announced in December 2022 and form the first pillar of our carbon market framework that will govern Zambia’s participation in international carbon markets,” he said.

According to Nzovu, the government wanted to catalyze public and private sector mitigation activity in the country in an attainable and transparent manner by applying the eligibility criteria, streamlined approvals, and centralized monitoring, reporting and verification.

He further said the government would like to see increased opportunities for public and private sector investments in green practices and greenhouse gas mitigation while ensuring sustainable development in a manner that benefits all.

“The country has made known our desire to actively participate in the international carbon market as it is an important avenue to achieve our nationally determined contributions, generate new carbon finance revenue streams, increase the country’s mitigation ambition, and implement new technologies that come with higher abatement costs,” he added.

Angela Nantulya, the country representative of the Global Green Growth Institute, an inter-governmental organization, commended Zambia for being among the countries at the forefront of global initiatives to mitigate climate change under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

According to her, the guidelines for the submission and evaluation of mitigation activities under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement stipulate the governance of carbon trading in Zambia and on the international market, and further speak to Zambia’s willingness to create a carbon market that is transparent, transformational and inclusive.