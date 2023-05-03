Zambia launches guidelines to safeguard investments in public projects

Zambia on Tuesday launched guidelines to safeguard investments in public projects.

The Public Investment Management Guidelines will also promote efficient management of public investment projects in order to derive value for money.

“As (the) government, we are cognizant of the challenges that have affected public investment management. For instance, implementation of some public investment projects have resulted in cost over-run, others have stalled or abandoned due to inadequate project planning and appraisal,” Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said.

In remarks delivered during the launch, the finance minister said the government has lost a lot of economic opportunities due to funds tied in delayed or incomplete projects.

The guidelines will enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the preparation, appraisal, selection, and implementation of public investment projects, he said.

According to him, the launch of the guidelines demonstrates the government’s commitment to prudence in the management of public resources and the promotion of accountability and transparency.

He also expressed confidence that the guidelines will result in quality, timely and successful projects which will help bring back confidence in the management of public resources and eradicate corruption. Enditem