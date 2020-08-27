Zambia on Thursday launched an online children protection strategy aimed at protecting children from online abuse and cyberbullying.

The National Child Online Protection Strategy has been developed following a rise in the use of social media which has further fueled abuse and cyberbullying.

Minister of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya said the strategy was anchored on the national child policy of 2015 which addresses the development and welfare of children in the country.

He said the overall vision of the strategy was to ensure a safe and secure cyberspace for all children.

The strategy will, among other things ensure the implementation of programs dealing with child online risks, education of children on the safe use of the Internet, provide practical tools that will encourage various stakeholders to ensure a better online experience for children.

While acknowledging that the surge in the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) has brought economic benefits, the Zambian minister noted that this has also resulted in an increase in online abuse.

According to him, children have become susceptible to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, as well as interaction with fellow children and adults exposing them to aggressive messages.

“It is for this reason that the government has decided to address the vulnerabilities faced by children online. Our children’s best interest is the primary consideration of the government,” he said.