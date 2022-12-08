Zambia launches policy to enhance volunteer work

Zambia on Monday joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Volunteers Day with the launch of a policy aimed at providing guidance on the management of volunteerism in the country.

The national volunteer policy, among other things, seeks to standardize incentives for volunteers working in various organizations in the country.

Doreen Mwamba, the Minister of Community Development and Social Services, said the policy will provide a conducive environment for the operations of volunteerism.

“This is a great achievement. We are doing this for the first time since independence,” she said.

According to her, the policy will not only help to guide the activities of volunteer work but will also provide the strategy and legal framework required for the effective and efficient management of volunteer activities.

The government, she said, was committed to ensuring that volunteerism was given the special recognition because of its important role in sustainable development programs and the fight against poverty.

Beatrice Mutali, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Zambia, commended the government for coming up with the policy, saying it shows the importance attached to volunteer work in the country.

She said the launch of the policy was a landmark as it creates a social contract that speaks to the needs of volunteers and the community they work in.

The UN, she said, will support the government in rolling out the policy, adding that there were currently over 100 UN volunteers in Zambia working under the UN family.

She commended the work the volunteers were doing and their commitment to changing the lives of people in communities.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Solidarity through Volunteerism” and the UN representative said the rising inequalities in the world call for the need to work together to find solutions to various global challenges. Enditem