Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina said on Friday that the government has commenced investigations to establish the rationale behind the high prices of cement in the country.

The Zambian vice president said the assessment will help the government know the reasons behind the sudden surge in cement prices in the country.

She said during the vice president’s question and answer session in parliament that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings once the assessment has been done.

The government, she said, was concerned about the surge in cement prices, adding that the ministry responsible for trade and commence will engage producers to find a way forward.

She added that despite the liberalization of the government, the government has a duty to ensure that consumers were not exploited through unnecessary price increments.

Cement producers have hiked prices of the commodity by about 20 percent, a situation that has riled citizens who feel it has increased the cost of construction. Enditem