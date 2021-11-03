Zambia launches strategy to minimize conflicts

Zambia on Tuesday launched a strategy aimed at minimizing or preventing possible conflicts, with Vice-President Mutale Nalumango saying the government was committed to good governance.

The Country Structural Vulnerability Assessment and Mitigation Strategy (CSVRA) is backed by the African Union (AU) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and Zambia becomes the first COMESA member country and third African country to participate in the strategy.

The strategy was expected to enhance national resilience and responsiveness to various structural factors to prevent possible conflict.

In remarks delivered during the launch of the strategy, the Zambian vice-president said the country was an example for the continent following peaceful transition of power during the August 12, 2021 general elections.

She reaffirmed the country’s continuation of the democratic processes.

According to her, the launch of the strategy will provide modalities for addressing and implementing programs that will build resilience.

Kipyego Cheluget, COMESA Assistant Secretary-General for Programs commended Zambia for being the first member country of the regional bloc to participate in the strategy.

“We are proud of Zambia for taking this bold step to volunteer to the AU CSVRA process and for being the pioneer in the COMESA region and the third in Africa after Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire,” he said.

AU Senior Political Officer Ahmed Mokhtar said the exercise will assist Zambia in identifying vulnerabilities and resilience to find appropriate solutions.

He commended Zambia for volunteering to undertake its own self-assessment through the CSVRA and to develop the subsequent migration strategies.

The CSVRA assists a country in identifying its structural vulnerabilities to conflict at an early stage as it emphasizes areas that are relevant in identifying drivers of violent conflict in different areas such as socio-economic development, good governance, rule of law, democracy and human rights. Enditem