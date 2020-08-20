The Zambian government on Thursday launched a strategy aimed at reversing the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The strategy will be driven by two documents, namely the comprehensive strategy outlining the role of the community in COVID-19 prevention and control and the revised COVID-19 surveillance and infection prevention and control integrated guidelines and standard operating procedures.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said during the launch that community engagement remains a key pillar in the fight against the pandemic.

“In this regard we wish to strengthen our strategy as we promote community engagement in mitigating the adverse effects of the pandemic, cutting transmission and reversing trends we are now witnessing,” he said.

He noted that it was envisioned that the launch of the strategy will result in members of the public receiving information that will bring about positive behavioural change in a more effective manner.

According to him, the strategy has been necessitated by the emerging scientific evidence and best practices as well as recommendations by the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of 1,155 tests done. This brings the cumulative cases to 10,372.

On the other hand, 114 patients were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 9,140 while five patients died bringing the total deaths to 273.