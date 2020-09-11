Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Friday praised the country’s migration from analogue to digital television broadcasting, saying it has improved access to television to all parts of the country.

The Zambian leader said he was happy that the country was among the first countries in Africa to fully and successfully migrate to digital television broadcasting services from analogue terrestrial television platform.

According to him, the government commissioned eight transmitters which were remaining last year and that all 73 digital transmission sites for television broadcasting were fully operational.

“This means that all parts of our country are now able to access the television signal. Zambia’s migration from analogue to digital terrestrial television transmission has been a worthwhile venture as it has opened up the broadcasting industry,” he said.

The Zambian government signed an agreement with China’s StarTimes to invest in the digital migration project.

The 273 million U.S. dollar project helped the country invest in backbone infrastructure in order to move from analogue to digital.