Zambia, Lesotho hold talks to cement cooperation in health sector

The governments of Zambia and Lesotho on Monday held talks aimed at enhancing cooperation in the health sector.

Zambia’s Health Minister Sylvia Masebo held talks with Sekatle Semano Henry, the minister of Health for Lesotho, in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, where they pledged to work together to improve the health sectors of the two countries.

Masebo said her ministry appreciated the visit of Lesotho’s delegation as it provides an opportunity for the two governments to learn from each other. Zambia was willing to share its experiences in the health sector, she said.

On his part, the Lesotho minister said the delegation was in Zambia as part of efforts to gather the best approaches to improve healthcare delivery and management of the health sector.

The high-level delegation from Lesotho is in Zambia to understand how Zambia’s health sector is structured. Enditem